Some horses have a hard time gaining weight, no matter what you try.

Many horses have higher metabolic rates which may mean they have a harder time gaining weight, even with the same management program as other horses. Ponies, many stock horses, and draft horses have low metabolic rates. They can eat less, and still maintain weight. Others, like Thoroughbreds, Arabians, and some of the “hotter” breeds have higher metabolic rates and tend to stay lean.

Many owners are discouraged with how long it can take a horse to gain weight. Once you have a strategy, it can take as long as 2 to 3 months to notice a change. This is not necessarily a bad thing as gaining too fast isn’t healthy. Make changes gradually and monitor progress by routinely checking body condition score or weighing your horse.

Here are some strategies for helping a horse gain weight:

Offer free choice, or as much food as they are willing to eat, of high-quality grass hay. The amount of concentrate or grain can also be increased, but no more than 5 pounds at one meal. If more needs to be fed, split it into multiple feedings.

Try using a more nutrient dense forage such as a legume or Alfalfa. Alfalfa is a great way to get more calories in a horse, as it is more nutrient dense and often more digestible than mature grass hays. As always when considering alfalfa in Oklahoma, be sure it is blister beetle free. Buying cubed or pelleted hay is a great way to ensure safety.

If these options are not working, try adding fat to the diet. Fat has more than twice as many calories per unit weight than other feedstuffs. One easy method is to add a vegetable oil directly to the horse’s grain meal. Start with a quarter cup per meal and work up to ½ cup. Owners may worry about adding corn oil as it may cause inflammation due to the presence of omega 6 fatty acids. If you are concerned, remember that horses on a high forage diet already have a much better ratio of omega 6 to omega 3 fatty acids than a comparable human diet. Twenty-two pounds of orchard grass hay contains as much omega 3’s as one cup of flax seed. If horses have metabolic issues or other underlying inflammatory issues, fish oil may be an option, but expect this to be a much more costly option.

If the horse doesn’t like added oil on their feed, look for other products which are high in fat. Rice bran, pelleted or not, is widely accepted by most horses. Adding only a pound or two of rice bran can really add pounds to the horse.

Grazing on pasture is an ideal solution for weight gain, but there is a big difference between a large turnout lot and pasture. There must be adequate forage to consume if pasture is to help with weight gain. Seventy percent of your pasture should be covered with 3 inches of actual grass (not weeds!) to be adequate for horses. Pasture maintenance and not overstocking horses is very important.

What happens if a horse is not food motivated or is a finicky eater? The first consideration would be to check that the horse does not have GI issues such as ulcers. Any horse with an ulcer should be treated or there is virtually no chance to successfully add weight. After that, if there is still a problem, you may have to experiment with different feedstuffs to find what they like. Some horses may not like hay cubes that are moistened or powdered or oily feed.

Horses that are group housed may be more challenging as it is more difficult to supplement feed individually. Try to group horses by body type or diet needs or create separate feeding spaces for challenging horses. While not commonly used anymore, feedbags are an excellent choice to provide added feed to just one horse. Be sure you don’t let the other horses know what’s in the bag! And remember to remove the bag when they are done eating.

Older horses are another group that may have difficulty maintaining weight. For older horses, good dentistry is the key. Alterations in tooth function and/or the ability to chew declines with age. The capacity of the GI tract to digest and absorb feed also declines over time. Feed older horses high quality hay that is soft and highly palatable. You may also need to use a feed designed for senior horses. Often these are highly digestible and extruded which makes it easier. High fat feeds like pelleted rice bran are also a great option for older horses.