Longtime AgriLife Extension employees retire after lengthy careers

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recently had several longtime county agents, specialists and program coordinators retire, ending careers of service to the agency.

“Each of these employees has put together lengthy, exceptional careers of service in helping make a difference in the lives of Texans,” said Rick Avery, Ph.D., director of AgriLife Extension, Bryan-College Station. “We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to these individuals and wish them all the best. They have set an example for the type of people we want working for our agency statewide.”

AgriLife Extension county agents

Cody Hill, Tahoka, has served the AgriLife Extension for almost 28 years until his retirement in August. Hill served most recently as 4-H coordinator and agriculture and natural resources agent for Lynn County. Prior to that, he filled similar positions in Taylor County.

Edward Schneider, Franklin, served Robertson County for 42 years, retiring in August. Schneider served as agriculture and natural resources agent and county coordinator. He was a Regents Fellow and led many popular beef cattle/education production programs for ranchers throughout the Brazos Valley region.

In Belton, Lyle Zoeller’s career spanned almost 30 years and culminated with his retirement in August. Zoeller served as agriculture and natural resources agent, county coordinator for Bell County. He started his AgriLife Extension career in 1993 in Jim Wells County and also served in Frio County and Coryell County before moving to Bell County.

Reginald Lepley, Huntsville, served AgriLife Extension for almost 33 years, retiring in August. Lepley was an agency Superior Service awardee, serving as an agriculture and natural resources agent for Walker County and as county coordinator.

Angela Monk, Quitman, served AgriLife Extension for 38 years. Monk was a family consumer science agent serving Wood County. She completed her career, retiring in June.

Program coordination

Bev Kellner, AgriLife Extension traffic safety program coordinator, College Station, served the agency for 26 years. Among her many duties, Kellner served as coordinator of the popular rural passenger safety program and completed her career, retiring in July.

Elaine Fries, Ph.D., associate director for programs, Healthy Texas, based in Corpus Christi, had an AgriLife Extension career spanning 37 years. Her focus included family finance as well as family health programs. She retired in July.

Mark Waller, Ph.D., Bryan-College Station, served as associate department head for the Department of Agricultural Economics and AgriLife Extension program leader since 2005. Waller’s career spanned over 34 years. As acting department head for agricultural economics from May 2018 through July 2021, Waller directed statewide AgriLife Extension economics programs and oversaw programming efforts of more than 20 specialists and staff across Texas. Waller retired in August.