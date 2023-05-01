Editor’s note: The following was written by Warren Rusche, assistant professor and South Dakota State University Extension feedlot specialist, for the SDSU website March 24.

Most cattle feeders measure performance, costs and returns in terms of live weight, regardless of marketing method. Using live weight as the yardstick has the advantage of being simple to understand and easy to relate to purchase and sale weights.

However, more cattle each year are marketed using carcass weight to determine value, sometimes combined with grid premiums and discounts. Can we use the same assumptions for growth and cost of gain when marketing methods differ?

Live weight gain and carcass weight gain are not parallel.

It is tempting to assume that the relationship between carcass gain and live weight gain is equivalent to dressing percentage (approximately 62 to 64%). That assumption is not correct. As cattle are fed for additional days, dressing percentage increases. Lighter-weight feeder cattle might only yield in the mid 50% range, while very fat finished cattle may have dressing percentages greater than 65%.

Within a population of cattle with similar genetics, dressing percentage increases as weight increases.

So, in order for that change in dressing percentage to occur, the amount of carcass weight gain as a percentage of an animal’s live weight gain must be greater than the dressing percentage measured at slaughter.

These differences between the proportion of live weight gain contained in the carcass are termed carcass transfer and can be as much as 80% or more as animals put on more fat. For example, suppose a 1,000-pound steer yields 55%, or 550 pounds of carcass weight. Feed that same steer to 1,600 pounds and the dressing percentage might be 65%. That steer’s carcass would weigh 1,040 pounds. Increasing live weight by 600 pounds resulted in 490 pounds of carcass weight gain. If we divide 490 by 600, we can see that the carcass transfer in this case was 81.7%

Cattle feeders typically discuss feed efficiency in terms of the amount of feed required per pound of gain, usually on a live-animal basis. However, live-weight efficiency might not be the ideal measure if we are marketing cattle on a carcass weight basis.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska examined results from five years of data (nearly 2,400 yearling steers with an endpoint target of 0.5 inches fat) to examine the relationship between live vs. carcass measures of feed efficiencies. The amount of feed required for each pound of gain increases linearly as days on feed increased across the feeding studies. That should come as no surprise to cattle feeders, as that is a common occurrence as cattle get fatter with more time on feed.

The carcass-based feed efficiency curve shows a different response. The penalty for increased days on feed is not as severe, because while live ADG decreases as the cattle are fed longer, carcass daily gain changes much more slowly.

How do these relationships affect cattle marketing?

Determining the ideal marketing time for finished cattle is not always a straightforward process. Market conditions (both slaughter and feeder cattle prices), feed costs, pen conditions, and cattle performance all influence endpoint decisions.

Working with a nutritionist who can help feeders interpret close-outs and available carcass information can help fine-tune marketing decisions.