The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present “Where’s the Beef? Legal and Economic Considerations for Direct Beef Sales” on May 8 in Conroe and Sept. 12 in Decatur.

The class is for producers considering adding direct beef sales to their operation as well as those already involved in selling beef directly to consumers.

The cost of the class is $100, and registration is now open for both dates. Participants should register for the Conroe class at https://tx.ag/WheresTheBeefConroe or at https://tx.ag/WheresTheBeefDecatur for the Decatur class.

Both dates will start with onsite registration at 8 a.m. Events will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is included, and all participants will receive a copy of the Where’s the Beef? handbook.

The May 8 class will be held at the AgriLife Extension office in Montgomery County, 9020 Airport Road, Conroe. The Sept. 12 class will be at the Decatur Conference Center, 2010 U.S. Highway 380, Decatur.

Speakers and topics

The speakers from AgriLife Extension will provide pertinent insights to consumers on direct beef sales.

The speakers will be Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo; David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock economist, Bryan-College Station; and Jade Cooper, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension meat specialist, Bryan-College Station.

The speakers will cover the following topics:

Beef carcass overview.

Carcass quality considerations.

A sensory panel.

Necessary permits.

Selecting a slaughter facility.

Budgeting.

Calculating break-even costs.

Market outlook.

The program will conclude with a panel of producers currently engaged in direct beef sales. These producers will answer questions from the audience and share their insights, tips and lessons they’ve learned in their beef sales businesses.

For additional information or event questions and sponsorship information and opportunities, contact Lacrecia Garza at lacrecia.garza@ag.tamu.edu.