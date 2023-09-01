The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Bastrop County will host a Managing Your Piece of Texas landowners’ conference on Sept. 12 in Bastrop.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 533, 3003 Loop 150. Registration is $10 before the Sept. 5 deadline and $20 after Sept. 5.

People can register in person at the AgriLife Extension office in Bastrop County, 901 Pecan St., or by mailing their name and contact information to the office at P.O. Box 650, Bastrop, TX 78602.

The conference is designed to provide both new and established landowners with useful information on owning and managing land in Central Texas, said Dakota Kempken, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Bastrop County.

Speakers and topics

The conference will cover topics including making landowners’ land more productive, understanding the agriculture and wildlife tax valuation, and wildlife habitat management on small acreage.

Additionally, there will be a presentation and discussion on property rights laws and lease agreements.

Speakers include Liz Tidwell, AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, Uvalde, and Corina Rodriguez and Natalie Cavellier, attorneys, Braun and Gresham PLLC, Dripping Springs.

For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Bastrop County at 512-581-7186.