Registration is open for the seventh Hill Country Land Stewardship Conference April 13-14 in Kerrville. The event is designed to help landowners and managers address the unique management needs of the Hill Country.

The conference is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Kerr and Gillespie counties. This year’s event returns to the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St., after being canceled due to COVID-19 issues for the past three years.

Registration is $125 and is required online at https://tx.ag/HillCountryStewardship. All meals, break refreshment items and charter bus transportation for tours are included. Contact Linda Francis at l-francis@tamu.edu for more information or if you have any food allergies or needs.

The Hill Country is a special part of Texas with an attraction to millions of individuals who ranch and come to vacation, hunt, rest and relax each year, said Larry Redmon, Ph.D., professor and associate head for AgriLife Extension in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences.

“Along with the spectacular beauty of the area that attracts all the visitors, we know the Hill Country presents its own particular needs for management by landowners, and we want to help them be better prepared,” Redmon said.

Three general continuing education units from the Texas Department of Agriculture will be offered.

On the agenda: The April 13 program agenda will include discussion topics and hands-on opportunities regarding:

Top Laws, Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo.

Changes in Texas Rural Landscapes: People, Places, Perspectives, Roel Lopez, Ph.D., director of the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute and professor and department head of the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Bryan-College Station.