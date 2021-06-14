It’s important to find ways for orphan foal to nurse immediately

Some owners have rubbed the foal with the foster mare’s feces, milk or sweat to help the mare accept the foal as her own. Others have put some type of vapor rub ointment around the mare’s nose to interfere with the foal’s odor and, in essence, trick the mare. The same ointment may be placed on the foal. Sedation or hormones also may assist with the mare-foal bonding. The latter are referred to as exogenous hormones, as they come from medication instead of being produced inside the body.

“Be aware the mare may need to be restrained the first few times the foal nurses,” Hiney said.

The horse manager must closely observe the foal and mare for the first few days. If the mare accepts or rejects the foal, it will typically be during this period. A foal that is rejected will have to be fed by bottle until it can be fed from a bucket or trough.

Even if the mare accepts the foal, the horse manager may still need to use a supplemental milk source. Consumption by foals will vary widely; it is not unusual for a 100-pound foal to consume 20 pints per day. Commercially available, protein-based milk replacers formulated for foals should be used, Hiney said. Do not use cow’s milk.