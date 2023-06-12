To understand the true size and impact of the state’s horse industry, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists stress the importance of current data, and they say it’s time for Texas horse owners and enthusiasts to stand up and be counted in the American Horse Council’s survey.

The AHC National Economic Impact Study survey counts horses in Texas pastures and paddocks, and AgriLife Extension specialists aim to harvest more extensive “breakout data” that measures horse industry impacts, involvement and economic contributions. Current Texas horse industry breakout data is over 15 years old.

The survey results will provide the informational power to substantiate the value of the horse industry, said Chelsie Huseman, one of two AgriLife Extension horse specialists in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science.

The survey will analyze the direct effects of the industry as well as indirect and induced effects. The surveys will include expenses related to the care and training of horses for racing, competition and recreation. It will also gather information on spending by non-owners for activities such as riding lessons, trail riding and going to the races.

“We need to have a sizable number of responses to say this data accurately reflects the horse industry in Texas,” Huseman said. “The horse industry contributes significantly to the Texas economy.”

She has stepped up this year to ensure Texas is among those states receiving state economic impact breakout data from the American Horse Council’s national survey, which started this month and continues through September.

“The AHC National Economic Impact Study is one of the most comprehensive studies for the nation’s equine industry,” Huseman said. “And now more than ever, it is essential to get state breakout data secured for Texans.”

Industry changes

The horse industry in Texas has definitely changed over the past 15 years, Huseman said.

“Within just the past five years, not only have there been major economic changes that have forced business closures and federal stimulus programs related to the pandemic made a major impact, but the horse industry has adapted to historic changes made to the tax code since 2017,” she said.

Huseman said no large group in Texas stepped forward to get the Texas survey data into the national survey, so she took on the project, rallying industry partners to get a complete survey funded. A collaborative effort among several top equine events and organizations got the job done.

“If we did not do that, the national survey would have only reported the number of horses in Texas and nothing else,” she said. “By getting the state breakout data from the full survey, the American Horse Council will provide statistics beneficial to the state. It will include direct, indirect and induced economic impacts of horse ownership, recreation and equine-related services, and that’s informational power.”

Untold story

An up-to-date and comprehensive data set like this doesn’t exist for Texas’ equine economic impact, Huseman said.

“The last time Texas received state breakout data from a survey this comprehensive was in 2007,” she said. “A lot has changed in the horse industry since then: the economic downturn in 2008, defunding of horse slaughter facilities, and most recently, the pandemic. We know that had to greatly influence the industry and horse ownership, but we have no idea to what degree.”

The information gained by the survey will influence decisions made in government about the horse industry, as well as what is being taught by academia and where efforts are focused by AgriLife Extension.

“AgriLife Extension horse specialists play a vital role in equine education across the state of Texas, so it made the most sense for us to rally behind this survey,” Huseman said, encouraging horse owners, enthusiasts and horse industry suppliers to complete the survey, especially those in Texas.

“Horse people know the impact horses have on lives and the economy, but we need proof to influence those who don’t know.”

The American Horse Council’s survey can be accessed here https://horsecouncil.org/.