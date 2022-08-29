Hill Country landowners offered leasing, legal updates in September

Two award-winning Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service programs are making their way to the Hill Country in September.

“Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” will be Sept. 12 in Fredericksburg, and the “Ranchers Leasing Workshop” is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Kerrville.

“We are excited to bring both of these programs to the Hill Country,” said Tiffany Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist in Amarillo. “With so many new rural landowners in Central Texas, we know this program can be an important tool to understand the rights and responsibilities related to land ownership and lease agreements.”

“Owning Your Piece of Texas” will run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension office in Gillespie County, 38 Business Court. Lunch will be provided.

The cost is $75, and advance registration is required for the event at https://tx.ag/AgLawEvents22. All attendees will receive a hard copy of the “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Top Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” handbook.

Lashmet and team will discuss and update attendees on common issues facing landowners, from water law to eminent domain to landowner liability, fence law and more.

In addition to Lashmet, speakers will include Blake Bennett, AgriLife Extension economist, Dallas; Luke Ellis, Marrs Ellis and Hodge LLP, Austin; and Tim Milligan, Plateau Land and Wildlife Management, Austin.

For those unable to attend in person, the online version of the course is available for $150.

The cost for the leasing workshop is $50, and preregistration is required at https://tx.ag/AgLawEvents22. Each participant will receive a copy of the “Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Handbook,” containing checklists and sample lease language. Lunch is included.

Lashmet and Greg Kaase, AgriLife Extension agricultural economist and risk management specialist, Bryan-College Station, both with Texas A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics, are the program presenters.

The half-day program is designed for agricultural landowners and tenants and focuses on grazing, hunting and livestock leases. The workshop also covers landowner liability law and how landowners and tenants can protect themselves if someone is injured on a property they own or control. Additionally, the program highlights economic resources, budgets and decision tools.

For those unable to attend the in-person workshop, there is an online version of the leasing workshop program at tx.ag/OnlineRanchersWorkshop. The online program is $75.

For more information on the program, contact Kaase at 979-458-3348 or Lashmet at 806-677-5600.