Hemphill County Mini Ag Conference to be Sept. 12 in Canadian

The program will be from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is $25, and lunch is included. Those planning to attend should register by Sept. 9 by calling 806-323-9114 or emailing christa.perry@ag.tamu.edu.“With the raging drought and input costs, this year’s Mini Ag Conference topics will be very timely and certainly critical to our area producers,” said Andy Holloway, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Hemphill County. “It’s all about those numbers, and we will be diving deep into the numbers surrounding input costs and expended outcomes.”