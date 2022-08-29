Hemphill County Mini Ag Conference to be Sept. 12 in Canadian

The Hemphill County Mini Ag Conference will be hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office on Sept. 12 at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center, Sand Sage Room, 10865 Exhibition Road, Canadian.
The program will be from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is $25, and lunch is included. Those planning to attend should register by Sept. 9 by calling 806-323-9114 or emailing christa.perry@ag.tamu.edu.“With the raging drought and input costs, this year’s Mini Ag Conference topics will be very timely and certainly critical to our area producers,” said Andy Holloway, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Hemphill County. “It’s all about those numbers, and we will be diving deep into the numbers surrounding input costs and expended outcomes.”
Topics and speakers will be:
Taking Advantage of Opportunities Created by Drought: Jason Smith, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Amarillo.
Drought, Challenges and Opportunities: Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.
All About Pasture Range Forage Rainfall Insurance: Gordon Clark, Amarillo, and Tarlton Holloway, Dumas, both with Silveus Insurance Group.
Risk Management and Livestock Risk Protection: Donna Hughes, StoneX, Abilene.
Our Climate and What We Can Expect Fall 2022-Spring 2023: Brian Bledsoe, climatologist, meteorologist and rancher, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Drought Planning and Range Management During Dry Pasture Conditions: Tim Steffens, range management specialist with AgriLife Extension and West Texas A&M University, Canyon.
Sponsors for the event include StoneX Financial and Silveus Insurance Group.