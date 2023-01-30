Gulf Coast winegrowers field day to be held Feb. 3 in Cat Spring

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the 31st Annual Watson Gulf Coast Winegrowers Field Day on Feb. 3 in Cat Spring.

The event is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cat Spring Agricultural Society Hall, 13035 Hall Road.

This annual field day of viticulture and winemaking education is hosted by the Gulf Coast Winegrowers Association, GCWA. Both experienced and prospective grape growers and winemakers will experience a full day of presentations, wine tastings and networking.

The cost is $50 for GCWA members; the fee for non-members is $60. Registration is onsite and will begin at 7:30 a.m. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Non-members may join GCWA at registration.

Lunch and a wine social are included in the cost. There will also be time to visit field day exhibitors, including title sponsor Capital Farm Credit.

“The Gulf Coast wine and grape industry works together to provide the premier white wine grape for Texas and pioneers new varieties — they rely on each other,” said Fran Pontasch, AgriLife Extension viticulturist, Bryan-College Station. “This annual event provides an opportunity to network and learn what works on the Gulf Coast—everything from the basics to latest research.”

Topics will cover the present and future of the Gulf Coast wine growing region with research updates, challenges of new varieties, and establishing American viticultural areas, or AVAs, within the Gulf Coast.

Topics, speakers

Stacie Villarreal, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Austin County, will provide the welcome and a program overview. She will be followed by Kimbrough Jeter, GCWA president, Navasota; and Denise McBride, Capital Farm Credit sales manager, Bellville. The program topics and speakers will be:

Basics of Vineyard Establishment for Prospective New Winegrowers – Pontasch.

GCWA Website Update and Functionality — Virginia Rodriguez, GCWA vice president, D’Hanis.

The Challenges and Requirements to Establishing AVAs for the Gulf Coast — Justin Scheiner, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state viticulturist, Bryan-College Station. Potential of Biochar for Soil Improvement – Amit Dhingra, Ph.D., professor and head of the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station.

What We’ve Learned About the Pierce’s Disease Walker Varieties — grower/winemaker panel discussion.

Research Update of Virus Impact on Blanc Du Bois – Olufemi Alabi, Ph.D., plant pathology and microbiology specialist, Weslaco, and David Appel, Ph.D., professor emeritus, both in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, Bryan-College Station.

Potential Benefits of Verjus in Making Wine from High pH/High Yield Wine Varieties – Andrew Lyne, Department of Horticultural Sciences graduate assistant, Bryan-College Station.

The last two topics will include blind wine tastings with audience input. A brief GCWA members meeting will be held at the conclusion of speaker presentations. This meeting will be followed by a “bring your own wine” networking social, sponsored by the Department of Plant and Soil Science at Texas Tech University.