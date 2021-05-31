Growth-promoting technologies bring cost-effective benefits

With the increased costs of beef production — especially feed and fertilizer — technologies that improve the efficiency of production are increasingly valuable. For example, if the total cost of producing an acre of cool-season annual pasture increased from $83/acre in 2001 to $170/acre, a 10% increase in average daily gain by stocker calves reduces cost of gain by three times more now than it did in 2001. Growth-promoting technologies, such as implants and ionophores, are a cost-effective way to achieve these higher rates of performance of growing cattle.

In one study, steers were placed on wheat, some after receiving an implant and some were not implanted. Also, cattle in separate pastures were offered a nonmedicated mineral, a mineral medicated with Rumensin, or pressed protein blocks medicated with Rumensin. Steers fed the nonmedicated mineral that did not receive an implant gained over 2.3 pounds per day, which is excellent performance for grazing steers. But the implanted steers fed the nonmedicated mineral gained 2.7 pounds per day, an increase of 0.4 pounds per day. While implanted steers fed the medicated mineral or medicated pressed blocks gained 0.55 pounds more per day than control steers (fed the nonmedicated mineral and did not receive an implant). Over a 100-day grazing period, supplying an ionophore along with a growth-promoting implant increased body weight gains by 55 pounds, a 23% increase in performance.