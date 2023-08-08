When I was a kid, radio was the cheapest and most efficient way to listen to music. Stations had identities and people were very loyal to their stations. Many fights broke out in those days over what station the radio would be tuned to in the car, on the school bus or anywhere with a speaker and a radio dial.

These days, you can hear any song ever sung with a few clicks on your phone. Back then, you sometimes waited hours for a certain song to come on, and if you were fast enough you could hit record on your tape deck and have that song forever.

There were headphones and the Walkman was a fairly new device, but it was also the era of the boom box. Music was a social thing and radio was a device that created a community within a community.

That is probably why I remember some blowback when a local station announced they were changing formats from rock n’ roll to a mix station which was more on the easy listening spectrum. The rockers were not happy.

But there was little to nothing they could do, and the rock played on until the day of the format switch. On that day, I woke up, turned on the radio and heard a song. I had to look it up but I remembered the chorus: “Babe, I love you so, and I want you to know...please don’t go.”

I was brushing my teeth when I heard it, it’s Please Don’t Go by Rick Astley — a cover of a KC and The Sunshine Band song. As I was getting ready for school, I kept the radio on and then the song played again. Then when it was over, it played again. I had to leave to catch the bus, and sure enough, that song was on the radio and we heard it five or six times on the way to school.

The bombardment of Rick Astley was all anyone was talking about in middle school that day. Some hated the song and vowed to never tune in again. One girl said she listened to it 30 times in a row. Many thought it was a glitch due to the format transition, and others thought it was a publicity stunt.

This was pre-internet, so we never really found out what happened. It remained a mystery until I was an adult and started working at the paper. One of my coworkers worked at the radio station at that time and he said one of the DJs was so upset of the switch to soft rock that he put that song on, locked and barricaded the door, and it played on a loop until they were able to get in and shut it off, which for some reason took almost an entire day.

I don’t know if that story is 100% true or not, but I like to think it is. Although the song choice when trying to make a stand for rock n’ roll may have missed the mark, the repetition of the chorus “please don’t go, please don’t go” was appropriate to express the angst of losing something near and dear to you without any recourse. Well, I suppose barricading a door and playing a song over and over is recourse, but it didn’t stop the soft rock from rolling over the air.

The drum of time beats on and it doesn’t matter if it’s Keith Moon or Phil Collins on the skins, it slows for no one. Times change and you can only hole up and bar the door for so long.

We are making some changes here with the Land & Livestock Post. For the past 20 years, I have put out this paper like clockwork every month. But with rising input costs and other factors, we have to make changes. It’s not going away, but it will change. We are going to introduce some digital aspects to keep you up to date, and we will still have a print product although the frequency is still up in the air.

We’d love any feedback you can offer — what you like, don’t need, would like to see. Also when and how often you want want the print version. I know for me, trying to sell ads to cattlemen in the summer is like trying to sell soup on the beach, so pulling back some makes sense. But drop me a line, let me hear what you think.

I always end my columns the same way, and this one is no exception. I truly do hope you enjoy this issue, and as always, thanks for reading.