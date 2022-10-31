From the general manager

I’m pretty good at killing plants. This past summer, it was easy to do. I killed quite a few in a matter of weeks. If you see something blooming in my yard, chances are it is a pretty hardy plant.

I try to stick to things that are not so delicate, and lantana is one of my favorites. I actually had one that was in a big pot that I managed to keep alive all summer long. Ironically, at the end of the summer when we got a few days of heavy rain is when I killed it. The pot wasn’t draining properly, and by the time I noticed it was too late. A plant made it though weeks of 100-plus-degree heat and ended up drowning.

My black thumb knows no bounds. I even managed to kill some Knock Out roses. These are the roses you see in medians along roadways and next to fast food drive-through lines. Left on their own, they do well. But I decided to prune one, and it just decided it would rather die. So, yes McDonalds employees are better gardeners than I am.

Right now it is mum season and I’ve created a sort of mum hospice at my house. I bought an assortment of colors but it doesn’t really matter. Try as I may, they will all be one color soon: brown. But for now, they are holding on and look good.

I wish my talent extended to crabgrass and dandelions, but it does not. I’m not discouraged, however. After a drought like we have had it may be easy to get discouraged, however now is the time to look to the future and start planning for better days ahead. In our cover story, we take a look at what to do with your cattle operation in the current climate and going forward. In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as details about upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it and thanks for reading.