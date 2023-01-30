From the general manager

Work relationships are funny. I’m not talking about romantic workplace relationships, that just sounds like a nightmare with no escape. I just mean the person who sits next to you, or your boss, or the guy across the hall you talk about last night’s game with.

It’s all so random and arbitrary in most situations. You have little to no control who you see every day, but you spend more of your waking hours with work people than you do with the spouse you stood with in front of your friends and family and God and promised to die together.

I’ve always had pretty good relationships with my co-workers, going all the way back to my high-school job in the cotton fields. When you are weeding crop rows a quarter-mile long, you better learn to talk to the person working the hoe next to you or you’re looking at a long day.

My gift for gab translated seamlessly into sales. I really don’t consider myself a high-pressure salesperson. My favorite sales calls usually consist of 30 minutes of chatter and about 5 minutes of sales. I’d much rather swap hunting stories instead of studying spreadsheets and insertion orders.

Over the years I have worked with a lot of people here in the office. That number has dwindled as we barrel further into the digital age, and I miss my in-office chatter time. I’m much more efficient, but it has been years since I found out how many M&M’s I can catch in my mouth from across the cubicle.

But that’s the way it is now I guess. With Zooms and e-mail and texting, there isn’t as much of a need for face-to-face interaction. It is very easy to get in a rut and just get swallowed up by technology and it becomes overwhelming. But then I go see a customer and have a good visit, and remember why I like what I do. I think this year I am going to make a real effort to spend less time in front of a screen and more behind a windshield going to see folks.

One job I never liked and that left little room for small talk was hauling hay. The pace and exertion is a lot, and really makes you appreciate the weight and value of each bale. In our cover story, we look at limiting hay waste to improve feed costs. If you loaded and stacked all that hay yourself, you want to make sure those cows eat every last bit.

