From the general manager

In the summer of my 16th year on this planet, I got my first job. I worked at the Cotton Research Lab at Texas A&M University. It was not an easy job, and you had to work all day in the sweltering heat, but at least it didn’t pay much. I think I made $4.65 an hour, but that did not include the character that I was assured was being built as I worked there.

As miserable as I try to make it seem, looking back I can only remember good times. I was 16, I had a deep tan, I worked with friends, there were a few college kids who worked there who would buy me beer, and I was making enough money to put gas in my truck. Life was pretty good.

Most of our job entailed sorting the rows and making the fields look good. The fields we worked in were test plots and show fields for research purposes. At the beginning of the summer, when the plants were tiny, we’d be on our hands and knees, crawling up and down the rows, inspecting plants and thinning them out.

As the summer progressed, the plants grew and the labor became less intense. By the end of the summer we were wading through the rows and enjoying the cool shade on our feet.

One of the big no-no’s at this job was throwing cotton bolls. We were all told of the danger involved with such reckless behavior, and it seemed a nonissue at the beginning of summer. But as the cotton started to grow and produce bolls, and you first felt that dense, perfect-sized unopened cotton boll in your hand, it was hard to resist humming it at a coworker.

It became an art. Like ninja warriors, we would strike and then disappear into the cotton. This resulted in a few cotton boll fights, and they hurt pretty bad when you got hit with one, but it was totally worth it.

To borrow from the Isaac Newton quote: If the cotton industry today has seen further than others, I like to think it is because it stood on the shoulders of giants like me — a field worker who once chunked a cotton boll 40 yards and pegged a coworker smack in the back of his head. I like to think that, but it’s highly unlikely.

There have been great advances in the cotton industry, and in our cover story we take a look at the latest. In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry, and there are a lot of upcoming sales and events, so keep an eye out for those. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.