From the general manager

I cleaned my desk this week. I feel as if I’ve written about this subject before, but it was a long time ago. Based on the strata of documents, newspapers and various other flotsam and jetsam, it has been awhile since my desk had a good cleaning. If I did write about this subject in a past issue, chances are it was the last time I cleaned it.

I’ve never been a tidy person. Some people use folders and files, I rely on stacks and piles. But, I do know where things are. Once a co-worker cleaned up my desk when I was out. It was a nice gesture, but it threw me off, and I spent hours looking for things. I thanked her, but also asked that she never, ever, do that again.

It is fun to clean up though and go down the rabbit hole of the recent past. Did I save this paper because it was important or was I just lazy and tossed it aside? I found one article on Brexit and meant to read it so I could figure out what exactly that was all about, but I never did read it and I haven’t heard about it in awhile, so problem solved. There were several rogue Post-It notes with a number or message on it, so if I said I’d call you in the past year and didn’t you may be getting that call in the New Year.

My cleaning process had several stages. First, I threw away everything that was definitely trash. Disposable coffee cups were finally disposed of, finished crossword puzzles that hubris would not let me part with were regretfully tossed. Old magazines, sales fliers and rate sheets were thrown out as well.

Then I was left with a rather intimidating pile of things that might be trash. These included old proposals, business cards, and notes from meetings. I went through each piece and separated the wheat from the chaff. The wheat part consisted mostly of things I probably don’t need but am too afraid to throw away. So I trashed what I could, and the rest I put in an actual folder and filed away and will probably never look at it again.

So, now I have a clean desk. There is a coffee stain that kind of looks like Alaska and the Aleutian Islands that I have never seen before and I now have more pens than I will ever need. I currently do have the coffee cups from today and yesterday atop my desk, but I have it on my to-do list to throw them away. The to-do list may be left on the desk though.

It’s a good start for the new year, and we have a good issue to keep 2023 going. We have news from all around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.