Spring has sprung. Spring brings flowers and sunshine and butterflies, but it also brings weeds and mosquitos and fire ants. I will definitely take the good with the bad, though. I love the spring, however brief it may be here in Texas. Heck, I even have a soft spot for the fire ants- I love to find new ways to kill them. I’m not certain if ant poison works if you don’t stir up the mound and make them real mad first, and I don’t intend to find out.

At the time I am writing this, I have seen a few bluebonnets pop up along the medians and bar ditches of the highway. By the time this goes to print, I’m sure the roadways of Texas will be awash in color. This of course, prompts the extreme sport of bluebonnet photography. Highway medians are usually only frequented by members of society who are forced to be in them as a condition of their parole or debt to the state. However, this time of year, young couples and families flock to these places, risking life and limb among the aforementioned fire ants but also rattlesnakes, roadside debris, and a parade of cars traveling slightly below the speed of sound. All this risk for the perfect bluebonnet picture.

I know I sound high-and-mighty, judging those who put their lives on the line for a photograph. If you feel I have slighted you, just know I’ve plopped my own children in the dirt and begged them to stay still long enough to get just that photograph. It’s almost a right of passage.

It is also a right of passage to instill fear in your children of picking bluebonnets. I grew up thinking picking a bluebonnet, shooting a bald eagle and burning the American flag were all on the same level as far as heinous crimes go. All other wildflowers were fair game, but you knew to let bluebonnets be.

Of course, this could be a fake spring. It is never certain when winter is actually over in Texas. I’ve heard that there was thunder in February, so there is going to be frost in April. I don’t know where this comes from, but it scares me. I don’t necessarily believe the forecasting of a rodent and his ability to see his shadow, but I do give some credence to old predictors such as this. It is just too specific to not have some truth to it.

I can’t predict the weather, but I hope we get our spring. The one thing I can control is the content of this newspaper, and whether you read it with the air conditioner running or the heater on, you’re going to find some good stuff. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.