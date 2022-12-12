From the general manager

Picking out a Christmas tree used to be a stressful ordeal. As a child, it was the first time I felt like my opinion mattered when it came to a family choice. Perhaps I took that new power a little too seriously because I would argue like Atticus Finch on the merits of my selected tree. I was quick to point out flaws in the trees other family members suggested, and being a child I was not above pouting.

Also being a child, I was not paying for the tree. Therefore no matter how good my closing argument was, my parents had the final say. This often meant the 15-foot Douglas fir of my dreams stayed in the Christmas tree lot as we drove home with a more sensible tree.

When I grew up and had my own house and family, I realized the limitations of adulthood and the need for practicality. Low ceilings, price tags, and cleaning up needles are all factors you don’t consider as a child. You also don’t realize as a child that pets either have a vendetta against trees or that tree water is simply delicious. Either way, you have to make sure they don’t drink all the water and you end up with a dead tree a week after Thanksgiving.

I am ashamed to admit that we now have an artificial tree. I fought against the switch at first, but decided it was not a hill I wanted to die on. But, it seems like there are enough people in my situation that did win that domestic battle, and the tree industry is having a record year. In our cover story, we take a look at the Christmas tree industry and the outlook for this season. We also have news and information on upcoming sales and events to get you through 2022 and on into 2023. Hope you enjoy it, and from all of us here at the Land & Livestock Post, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!