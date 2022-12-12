 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the general manager

  • 0

Picking out a Christmas tree used to be a stressful ordeal. As a child, it was the first time I felt like my opinion mattered when it came to a family choice. Perhaps I took that new power a little too seriously because I would argue like Atticus Finch on the merits of my selected tree. I was quick to point out flaws in the trees other family members suggested, and being a child I was not above pouting.

Also being a child, I was not paying for the tree. Therefore no matter how good my closing argument was, my parents had the final say. This often meant the 15-foot Douglas fir of my dreams stayed in the Christmas tree lot as we drove home with a more sensible tree.

When I grew up and had my own house and family, I realized the limitations of adulthood and the need for practicality. Low ceilings, price tags, and cleaning up needles are all factors you don’t consider as a child. You also don’t realize as a child that pets either have a vendetta against trees or that tree water is simply delicious. Either way, you have to make sure they don’t drink all the water and you end up with a dead tree a week after Thanksgiving.

People are also reading…

I am ashamed to admit that we now have an artificial tree. I fought against the switch at first, but decided it was not a hill I wanted to die on. But, it seems like there are enough people in my situation that did win that domestic battle, and the tree industry is having a record year. In our cover story, we take a look at the Christmas tree industry and the outlook for this season. We also have news and information on upcoming sales and events to get you through 2022 and on into 2023. Hope you enjoy it, and from all of us here at the Land & Livestock Post, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 questions to ask before signing a carbon credit contract

Agricultural law specialist offers considerations for landowners interested in selling carbon credits No two carbon credit contracts are written the same, and that is why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural law specialist Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., said there is a list of considerations she advises everyone to take before entering a carbon credit contract. “That... Read More →

The post 10 questions to ask before signing a carbon credit contract appeared first on AgriLife Today.

AgriLife Extension disaster team conducts agricultural loss assessments

Recent storms, tornado caused damage in Red River, Morris, Lamar counties The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, unit recently deployed a team to conduct agricultural damage assessments in three northeast Texas counties in response to tornadoes and severe weather. DAR agents completed assessments in Red River, Morris and Lamar counties... Read More →

The post AgriLife Extension disaster team conducts agricultural loss assessments appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible humpback whale makes 3,000-mile migratory journey with broken spine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert