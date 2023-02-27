I bought my wife a new car recently. Ok, ok, I bought my wife a used car recently. But it is a nice new car, and she is really happy with it. I am pretty torn, because I am happy for her, but very sad to have a car payment again.

She was a trooper though. She drove her old car for 11 years. I mean, her car didn’t come with an 8-track player or anything, but cars have come a long way in the past decade.

Being in sales myself, I saw the purchase process as a challenge. Everyone knows you don’t pay sticker, but getting to that real price is such a challenge. I can’t think of another industry where you have to go through so much rigmarole to buy something. There was some heated back and forth, but we settled on a price and I left feeling happy about it.

But, as I drove that new car home, I realized after all my dickering, I don’t get to drive it. My truck was the “new” vehicle in the family until now. My truck was the fancy one. Now I have the old vehicle, the clunker. I mean, my truck doesn’t even have heated seats or ambient lighting. It’s embarrassing really.

But I know my wife will take good care of the new vehicle. The old one was ravaged by our children. A decade’s worth of French fries, crayons, and multiple socks were discovered as we cleaned it out to trade it in. My wife is a very neat person, and I knew it irked her to have a messy car. After handing her the keys, she promptly told our dog that he would never get to ride in her new car, and the dog responded by shedding white hair everywhere out of sadness- or hunger, or happiness or simply because he’s a white dog and that is what they do. It’s probably a good policy.

So with a new car payment, you can rest easy dear reader. I won’t be going anywhere for at least 60 months, possibly 72 if interest rates go down and we can refinance. That means you will have plenty of great issues like this one coming your way, covering all aspects of the ag industry. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.