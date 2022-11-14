From the general manager

I am not much of a planner. Apparently though, Thanksgiving takes some planning. Most of my life, I just show up where I’m told for the holiday. My major responsibilities usually just include carrying things in from the car and/or eating.

This year, however, I received a text in late October from my mother. It was a group text with my whole family included, asking me specifically what the plan was for Thanksgiving. Naturally, I just ignored it at first in hopes that the situation would resolve itself without my input.

But, my wife is a planner and she was on the group text. She replied, which led to a bevvy of replies and questions all of which she did not know the answer to. So she told me to reply, exactly the opposite of what I was trying to do.

So I replied and said the opposite of what she said. Meanwhile my brother is texting me separate from the group, followed by my mother, and then my wife reads my reply and starts in on me in person. I am very much involved now, and I tried so hard not to get involved.

“I think you just don’t respond and hope someone else will make a decision, so you don’t have to look like the bad guy if someone disagrees,” my wife said.

Well, yeah, that is exactly what I do. I considered sticking by my original plan and just not replying even harder, but the dam was busted and I had to try to swim my way out of the mess.

So, now we are hosting Thanksgiving at our house, which is fine. I am actually really looking forward to it. I just hope someone else plans the dinner because if I’m in charge, the only turkey we’ll have is the type that comes in a combo pack with ham.

Whoever is in charge of the turkey this year better get on it though. In our cover story we look at how prices are rising for turkeys and the reason behind it. In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry and be sure to look out for the special sales coming up. Hope you enjoy it and hope you and yours have a Happy Thanksgiving!