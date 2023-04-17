Mother Nature pulled a late April Fool’s trick on us. As I’m writing this, it is a few days before Easter, and it looks like any bonnets that may be donned this Sunday will need to be insulated. It’s chilly, and I don’t like chilly.

But there was some rain that came in with the cold temps, so I guess that’s a silver lining. And, lets be honest, it won’t be cold for long. Before you know it the AC will be cranking continuously.

Our air conditioning at home scares me. It blows cold, but it’s about 15 years old now and I’m always afraid it’s going to conk out on us. We’ve had some scares through the years, but nothing major. It may not be prudent to pray to the good Lord to keep an air conditioner running, he’s got bigger things to deal with, but I have made some pretty earnest wishes.

Last summer, I came home to an 85 degree house. I immediately called a few places, and it didn’t look like anyone would be able to make it out that evening. I went up in the attic, and just stared at the unit. Then I pounded on it like Fonzie and it just...came on. It got us through the summer, and I even had someone come out after the fact and check it anyways and it was fine. I was pretty proud of myself.

But now we are headed into another summer, and I’m picking up pennies , looking for shooting stars, and if I see an unattended birthday cake with the candles lit I can’t promise I won’t steal that wish too. I can handle not having AC for a bit, we have windows and ceiling fans. But my wife is a different story and without AC, she can make the atmosphere even more uncomfortable.

For now, all is well. After this little cold snap we’ll hopefully get to enjoy the small window of spring we get here in Texas. In this issue we look at some things to take care of this spring, and we have the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy the issue, and as always, thanks for reading.