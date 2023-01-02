From the general manager

So we begin a new year. I feel we set the benchmark a few years back for what a bad year is, and so far we haven’t dipped that low again. I am optimistic for this new year, and hopefully most are. It’s a long row to hoe if you start out with a bad attitude, so it’s best to look to the future with as much optimism as you can muster.

I am finally at a point in my life where New Year’s Eve doesn’t really matter to me. This helps because the expectation usually far exceeds the reality of this worldwide celebration.

When I was a kid, my only thing was I wanted to stay up until midnight. I finally got to once, and found it to be about the same as all the other night time hours. I figured it would be a bigger deal when I got older.

As I got older, the parties started. At first they were big to-dos, and they got more and more casual as I progressed into my 20s. Throughout that decade of my life, New Year’s Eve was like any other weekend, just with funny hats and a countdown at midnight.

By the time my 30s rolled around, we started having kids and sometimes the party-going went in shifts as we tried to cling to how we partied in our 20s.

Now I am in my 40s, and we have a party with all my friends and their kids, and it usually wraps up around 10 p.m. It is perfect. Of course I do have to hear my own children complain and beg to stay up until midnight. And, of course, they do not believe me when I tell them they aren’t missing anything.

I hope your New Year’s Eve was great, and I hope it kicked off what will be a wonderful year. In this issue we have some predictions for the upcoming year from some industry experts as well as news and information about upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it and Happy new Year!