I just got back from Colorado. Since that state used to be a part of Texas, I think all Texans should get to go up in the Rockies at least for a while during the summer. The weather was amazing and so were the views. We stopped in Amarillo on the way there, and I was blown away. Literally. The weather in Amarillo was not amazing and neither were the views. I’m sure there are periods of time when it is pleasant in Amarillo, but not any time I’ve ever been through. It has always been super windy and hot or super windy and cold.

But Colorado was nice. Us Texans should maybe look into getting some parts of it back. I think we could make a trade for a couple dozen Subarus. They love Subarus there. My wife loved Colorado so much she suggested we move there. But, between the average $100k per square foot housing prices, and the fact that I won’t drive a Subaru, I think we’ll stay put.

The week went by fast. We rode a gondola up a mountain and then walked down, swam in hot springs, played golf in the mountains and even went for a bike ride. The whole time, the temperature never got above 85. The outdoors really are a lot more fun when they feel like the indoors.

On the way home, I had the bright idea to drive straight through. This would make it so we didn’t have to stop in Amarillo, and we would get home faster. Plus, I’m pretty cheap and didn’t want to pay for another hotel stay. By the time I realized it was a bad idea, it was too late to change plans. But, after a mere 19 hours in the car, we made it home safely. I haven’t driven anywhere this week, and spent most of my time in the artificial crisp mountain air created by my hard working air conditioner.

I hope your summer is going well, now that we are about midway through it. And if you need a respite from the heat, but don’t want to drive 19 hours, I suggest you crank up the AC and sit back and enjoy this issue of the Land & Livestock Post. We have a lot of great articles from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming events. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.