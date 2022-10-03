From the general manager

My air conditioner quit the other day. Thankfully, the weather was not unbearable, but it still isn’t fun to come home to an 85 degree house. The lizard part of my brain kicked in gear and I felt the need to do something. So, I checked the breakers, turned the thermostat off and on, unscrewed some screws from the condenser outside and promptly lost one in the grass, and eventually climbed up in the attic.

I gingerly climbed the rickety stairs to the attic and peeked my head in. For some reason I brought a screwdriver, a pair of pliers and a flashlight with me. I looked around, hoping to find some obvious malfunction. I crawled around a bit in the attic, shining my flashlight and looking for something that needed screwdriving or pliering, but found nothing.

I came out of the attic, sweating, dirty and defeated and started the search for a repairman. I left messages at a few places in the hopes that someone could come out that night. My wife does not like heat at all. When the mercury rises, so does her temper, and I was not about to suggest roughing it in our sweltering house. I figured I’d just go down the list and go with the first company that called me back.

Just as I was about to dial my fourth HVAC company choice, I heard noise. It was the AC kicking on. Right on cue, my phone rang, it was the first company I had called. I explained the situation and he said to give it a bit and make sure it stayed running and if so, he could save me the after-hours house call and come take a look the next day.

It ran through the night and the house cooled down. The AC company came out the next day and gave it a full inspection and found no issues. I guess I was glad, but also a little miffed. It’s kind of like when your kid is sick and by the time you get in to see a doctor, you have the healthiest kid in the world, and you’re out a co-pay.

Since I started writing this, I’ve been knocking on wood every time I hear the air conditioner kick on. So far so good.

An AC unit is a major investment, and one a household can’t go without — at least not in Texas. It’s kind of like your herd bull for your ranch. That segue means that we are upon our annual Bull Issue, and we have a good one for you. We go over bull selection, preparation and, of course, we have all the upcoming bull sales. We also have news and information from all around the ag industry as well. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.