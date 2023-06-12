Ronald Reagan once said ...”there’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse.” I’ve never really liked horses, so I just don’t get the quote.

I did not form this opinion on a whim. I tried to like horses at one point in my life, but it just never took. I’ve been bit, stepped on, and brushed of on a low-hanging tree branch by horses, and that’s just about enough for me. To quote Reagan’s successor, George H.W. Bush: Read my lips, no horses for me.

If you know much about history, you know I did not utilize my time and resources reading my Bartlett’s instead of fooling with horses. But, I did manage to fill the hours doing other things, and not once did I regret my decision to not literally pick up the reins.

But there are people who like horses. There are people that like horses a lot, even though they are expensive and labor-intensive and perhaps the only animal you have to buy shoes for on a regular basis. Just for you people, we have put together this annual Equine Issue. Inside you will find all sorts of stories and information related to the species.

For everyone else, we have our regular news from around the ag industry, and the latest on upcoming sales and events. So whether you prefer to be astride a horse, or admire from afar, you are sure to find something you’ll like in this issue. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.