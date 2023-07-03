I’ve been trying to drink more water this summer. Not only because it is hot, but also because I never seem to drink enough...water that is. I can easily knock back six or seven cold drinks in one sitting, but the eight glasses of water spread throughout the day is daunting.

I played in a golf tournament last summer, and the beer was free. Water was free too, but that is always free, so I tried my best to stay hydrated while taking advantage of the economic benefits of free beer. It’s not the best strategy when it’s over 100 degrees out. But, after the round, some buddies were in the clubhouse hooked up to an IV. They said it was a service the club provided due to the heat, so I sat down with them and hooked up to one myself.

It takes awhile to empty that rehydration bag in an IV, and my buddies finished before I did and took off laughing. Shortly after, a nurse asked how I wanted to settle up, cash or card. I was confused. Turns out it was a service offered, but unlike the beer, it was not free. It was $160 for the IV. I asked if they could take it back out, but apparently that is frowned upon, however I was able to talk them down to about half the price. Even at half off, it ruined the economic benefit of all the free beer that made me dehydrated in the first place.

I played in the same tournament this year but I opted to just drink water as opposed to taking the expensive easy way to hydration. It truly is amazing how much water you can drink in this heat. I felt like a willow tree by the end of the round, sucking up all the water I could and still drooping in the blazing sun.

But the good news is we did get some rains early on this summer, and although that adds to the humidity, it is good for the land and livestock. Speaking of land and livestock, in this edition of the Land & Livestock Post, we take a look at how the summer is shaping up compared to last year and what that means to producers. We also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming events. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.