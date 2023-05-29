Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Summer is coming on, but thankful for the rains we got through May. The weather wasn’t baseball-friendly, but it helped with everything else. I’ve already fired up the lawnmower a few times, and haven’t had to water once.

I got pretty ambitious one day this spring, and bought some flowers and ant poison and fertilizer and mulch. I got the flowers in the ground, poisoned ants and made them move their mounds around the yard, and spread out the fertilizer just before one of those good rains. I still have not put out the mulch. I don’t know why I procrastinate when it comes to that job, but I always do. I’ll go as far as putting the bags in the beds where they need to go, and there the bags will sit. It’s not hard, and doesn’t really take long, I just feel its a project for another day.

I put things off a lot, and not just mulch. Whether it’s a work project or a to-do list for the house, it eventually gets done. I may put it on hold for hours, days, weeks — but then I break into a flurry of activity and get the job done, and I learn no lesson or suffer any consequences for my actions. This column, for instance, was due on Monday and now it’s Thursday and I’m frantically hammering keys. I’ll get it in, it will be in the paper, and I’m good until next Monday ... or Thursday.

There are a lot of things in this issue you will not want to put off too long, or you may regret it. We have some info on upcoming events as well as the latest from the ag world all put together here for you in this edition of the Land & Livestock Post. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.