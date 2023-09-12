If you close your eyes and hear the word ‘autumn’ you may picture changing leaves, cheering for the football team in the brisk fall air, and hues of yellow, brown, orange and ocher. Once you open your eyes, at least here in Texas, you still can still see the brown but that’s about it. Cheering for the football team is a sweaty affair this time of year, and the air is anything but crisp.

I assume fall really does exist, although I’ve never experienced it. A small part of me thinks it is a ploy dreamed up by the calendar companies and the state of Vermont.

But here we are, on the front step of autumn and it is hard to distinguish which trees are seasonally losing their leaves and which ones just up and died after being battered by the summer heat. But the temps are getting cooler, and by cooler I mean still pretty hot.

The seasons are changing though, and so are some things here at the Land & Livestock Post. We are scaling back to publishing once a month, and we would appreciate some feedback to help make a better product for you. As you go through this issue, you’ll find a survey. If you could fill that out and get it back to us, we can take that information and try to change the content and frequency in order to provide a better experience for our advertisers and you the reader. Our goal is to provide a more robust product, and offer some digital options as well. I know, a lot of you prefer print, and I do too. That press ink must have worked it’s way into my bloodstream because I will take a hard copy over a digital copy any day of the week. So we don’t want to force anyone to make the switch, we just want to have digital options available to expand our audience.

Even though I am technically in advertising, I feel fortunate to have the role of running this paper. Anyone can sell an ad, but few get the opportunity to tell the story of agriculture in a format like this. I’ve had to do a lot of explaining to my higher-ups about the industry and its importance to the community and the population as a whole. They tend to look at a spreadsheet and determine something’s worth, but there is so much more to what we do in ag and I’ll keep fighting to tell that story for as long as I can.

Speaking of stories, we have some good ones lined up in this issue. We have news and information from all over the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.