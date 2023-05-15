I’m going to hop up on a soapbox for a second, it’s not something I normally do. I have worked at this paper for over 20 years now, and I have seen some things. I am one of the few people that is actually in advertising but also have a toe in the editorial side as well. In my times here, I have managed the Land & Livestock Post, which mainly entails managing myself. I sell most of the ads, and I determine the content, and I write this little blurb at the start of each issue. I also sell ads in the daily paper, The Eagle, and I used to have a column in it as well.

A lot has changed in my time here and not all for the better. People have come and gone, and that is normal at a paper. Many successful journalists and people in business have gotten their start at a local newspaper, and then they move on to bigger and better things. But there was always a core group that stayed because they liked what they did and liked being tied a part of the history that we chronicle every day in the community we call home.

As I said, people have always come and gone, but lately a lot more have gone. Bustling newsrooms and ad departments have been replaced with Zoom calls on mute and e-mail chains. Tasks that used to be done by a team have been delegated to a person, or outsourced somewhere else. The concern for clicks now outweighs the concern for subscription numbers.

Being a hybrid newspaper employee has given me a unique perspective. Journalism is important. Revenue is important. There is a delicate balance between the two and a hit to either will affect both. As it stands now, both are black-eyeded and bloody.

Here comes the soapbox part: please support your local journalists. Buy a subscription-print or digital, share stories, read the paper, watch the news, consume it however you want, but make it a part of your daily life and encourage other to do so as well. I would say buy an ad, but I think if we take care of one side, the other will get better as well. (The ad sales side of me has to mention that if you do want an ad, I can help with that! In addition to print, we are a full service digital agency as well, with an entire team that specializes in ag.)

Sure, I threw a shameless plug in there. But the term soapbox came from people literally standing on top of soap boxes to open their hearts and appeal to the masses which had to be great marketing for the soap companies. Again, a delicate balance.

Now I will step down to level ground and say that we have a great balance of stories in this issue of the Land & Livestock Post. We have the latest on upcoming sales, meetings and events as well as news from around the ag industry. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.