From the general manager

I went deer hunting on opening weekend. It was before the cool front came through, and I found myself sweating in a short-sleeve t-shirt sitting in a stand. There is something about deer hunting in the heat that just doesn’t feel right. On the flip side, I loathe the cold and it’s hard to be quiet when your teeth are chattering. So I endured the weather and had a pretty good afternoon sitting there.

Two fat jack rabbits were the first to arrive. Judging by their size and the fact that they were there about 10 minutes before the feeder went off, I assumed this was part of their daily routine. The two fat rabbits were soon joined by a handful of does, which eventually brought in a buck. The buck strutted around, but he was no prize so I let him be hoping a bigger one would show up to compete for the affection of the does. But come last call at sunset, no challenger showed up and I exited the stand and went back to the house.

As I was walking back, I saw some signs of hog activity. My blood-lust still unquenched, I decided to go out later that night and see what I could see. I borrowed my parent’s golf cart, a light and gun and set out into the night. It wasn’t too long before I came across two hogs. Now, I was driving a golf cart and shining a light, so I politely asked them to stay put as I grabbed my gun. They did not oblige and took off into the brush.

At my family’s ranch, there is a back corner of the property that is a bevy of activity for wildlife. It is heavily wooded, and very dark at night, and there’s a decent gap in a fence for animals to make their way from pasture to pasture. I floored the golf cart and headed that way, thinking I could head the hogs off at the pass. As I got closer, I slowed to a crawl, straining to see and listening closely for the feral invaders.

Now, as I mentioned, it is heavily wooded and dark, and I’ll admit, a little spooky. I was in a golf cart with an AR-15, a .45, a spotlight, and a hunting knife on my belt. I am also a grown man, and I’m not too afraid of many things. But, when a tree branch scraped over the roof of that golf cart, I let out a yell that would have scared off any animal in the vicinity, and came pretty close to needing a new pair of pants. After that ordeal, I figured it was time for the mighty hunter to call it quits and to try again in the morning.

There are a lot of scary things that happen in the cattle industry, one of which is drought. But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel with higher calf prices on the horizon. We look at that in our cover story and more throughout this issue. We have stories from around the ag industry as well as the latest upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it and as always, thanks for reading.