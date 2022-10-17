From the general manager

I truly regret that my children do not ride the bus. Since my wife is a teacher, we are able to cherry-pick which school they go to, not necessarily the school we are zoned for. Therefore the bus that goes by our house will not go by their school, dooming them to a plush car-rider life with AC and satellite radio on their daily commute.

I was a bus rider growing up, and there were life lessons that came with that. There were dogs when I was really young, and I overcame that fear. There were bullies, and I learned to deal with them. There were also dirty jokes and opportunities to test out a colorful vocabulary well out of earshot of the driver. Yes, I was a back-of-the-bus kid.

One time, there was a kid at my stop that was a few years older and about a foot taller. I’d smart off to him, he’d pick on me and it would escalate. It got to the point that I made a conscious decision to fight him, and the day before I was going to I told my mother. I just figured she should know beforehand.

“Well, he’ll probably beat you up, he’s a lot bigger,” was her reply.

After that vote of confidence, I reconsidered my plans and ended up not fighting him. But I did get in a few scrapes on the bus.

As I entered junior high and was one of the older kids on the bus, I decided it was my turn to do some bullying. I was flicking a kid’s ear in front of me, and he turned around and warned me to stop.

“What are you gonna do? Hit me?” I asked.

He hit me.

That was in the morning on the way to school, so we scheduled a fight after school and got off the bus at the same stop and fought it out. I won, I think, but we shook hands afterward and were fine after that. But I learned a valuable lesson: You can do or say whatever you want in this world, but you also have to be prepared to get hit in the face.

So I don’t want my kids to get in fights and swear and tell dirty jokes, but if it happens and I don’t know about it ... eh. That’s the beauty of the bus, alas a beauty my kids may never know.

The point of a school bus, of course, is to get you to a place of learning so you can have a better understanding of the world. In case you are like me and got so caught up in the journey that the destination got a little fuzzy, have no fear. We have a lot of news to give you that understanding of the world, or at least the ag world, in this issue. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.