From the general manager

I had a cold a few weeks ago. Some people think colds are reserved for the winter months, but I am here to tell you they exist in the summer as well.

I woke up and wasn’t feeling great. But since I had stayed up kind of late the night before, I just figured I was tired and got up and went to work. After some coffee and breakfast, I didn’t perk up as I normally do. Our office is an icebox, so I thought nothing of being cold while sitting at my desk.

When I went to lunch around noon, it was already in the 90s outside. The thermometer in my truck read a nice balmy 106. I got in, started the truck, and immediately turned off the air conditioner. I remember thinking, “Ah, that feels much better” as I started driving home for lunch in what was basically an Easy-Bake Oven. It was about that time that my brain worked enough to tell me that I was probably sick.

I went home, took a COVID test — because that’s what you have to do now any time you get a sniffle, I guess — waited to see that it was negative and then went to bed. I slept the rest of that day, then that night and most of the day after. And then I was fine.

I’m not the best patient, but in this instance I don’t think I was too much of a burden because I just slept a lot. It’s something I’m pretty good at. I did try to do a little too much once I deemed myself recovered, and I ran out of energy real fast. But guess what? I took a nap and felt a lot better.

If you work in the ag industry, it is tempting to take a look at the weather forecast or just step outside and decide to go back to bed. But in our cover story we look at some of the things learned from the recent Beef Cattle Short Course at Texas A&M University, and there are things you can do to help get through. We’ll go over those things, along with news and information from around the ag industry. We are starting to crank up the fall sales, so be sure to look for those in this issue as well. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.