From The General Manager: May 31

One Christmas, my wife decided a good gift for my stocking would be a set of toothpaste squeezers.

For those not familiar, these are little plastic things that you insert a toothpaste tube through, and it keeps the tube nice and neat as you go through the tube.

We don’t share a toothpaste tube — we don’t even share a sink — but apparently my dental hygiene product use was not up to her standards. The fact that I am a free man and squeeze my toothpaste tube as I please seemed to bother her so much, she felt it necessary to rectify the situation by gifting me perhaps the worst stocking stuffer of all time.

Since it was Christmas, I didn’t make a big stink. Instead, I hid the squeezers somewhere in her things for her to find at a later date. A few twisted and mangled Crest tubes later, and I had to go to some event that required a sport coat. There in the pocket of my jacket, I found the squeezers. So the game continued.