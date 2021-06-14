From The General Manager: June 14

Gas prices are creeping higher and higher. Vehicles are in high demand, and the inventory is so low that there isn’t much room to haggle. A brand new truck can cost pretty close to what I paid for my first house. All that being said, I think you could pay sticker on a fully loaded truck, keep it full of premium and still come out better financially than if you were to switch to horseback.

Every year when we do the annual equine issue, I feel the need to put in a disclaimer that I am not a horse person. I know there are those that love the beasts, and I’ve just never understood the fascination. I’m 5’8” — and my days as a short person have made me pretty fond of the ground, and I don’t like being too high off of it. The few interactions I’ve had with horses include getting stepped on, bitten, almost run over and scraped off by a low-hanging tree branch. Horses are expensive to buy, expensive to keep and tend to try to die pretty easily for an animal as big as they are, which results in expensive vet bills.

I’m not faulting anyone who likes horses. I’m just saying I, myself, do not. They say if you fall off a horse, you have to get right up and get back on it. But you can also just walk or call an Uber. To each their own.