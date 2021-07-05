From The General Manager: July 5

I think it is safe to say summer is here. Luckily, I bought a pool last year. It’s not a fancy pool. It’s one of those you put together with poles, and you have to be careful weed-eating around it, but it is a nice way to cool off.

I was a little worried that the pool wouldn’t make it through the winter. I drained it and put a cover on it, but that lasted until the first storm, and then the cover was gone. I only have a few trees in my backyard, but I didn’t have to rake at all last autumn. I believe every single leaf on those trees found its way into my pool. Then in May, I thought I would save considerable money by just letting it fill up with rainwater. But with the leaves and gunk, it was pretty nasty.

Part of me wanted to just take the pool down and say it had a good run. But that would leave a dead spot in the yard, and then I’d have to sod it, and then there would be more to mow. So I set out on the daunting task of cleaning the pool. Armed with just a push broom and a shop vac, I climbed in and waded through the ankle-deep muck and started sweeping and vacuuming. It was slow going. My daughter helped for a bit, but then there was a June bug, so she had to go back inside. It took several hours, but I finally got the pool to a point where I figured chlorine would do the rest, so I filled it up.