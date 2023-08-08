The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management are hosting the “Feeding Your Pond and the Pond Ecosystem” webinar on Aug. 15.

The webinar will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and will cost $35. To register, visit https:// tx.ag/FisheriesWaterQuality.

The hour-long webinar will focus on strategies to help grow larger and more abundant fish. Some of the strategies range from using fertilization programs, boosting primary productivity and food production to looking at fish nutrition.

Pond water quality, fish nutrition and feeding strategies main topics

The featured speaker will be Todd Sink, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension aquaculture specialist and director of the AgriLife Extension Aquatic Diagnostics Laboratory, Bryan-College Station, Bryan-College Station. Topics that will be covered during the seminar will include pond fertilization strategies, fish nutrition, and diet and feeding strategies to maximize growth based on species and management goals.

There also will be a discussion on feeding timing and fertilization and a 30-minute Q&A session near the end of the program.

For more information, contact Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation management program specialist and lead diagnostic scientist at the Aquatic Diagnostics lab, Bryan-College Station, at brittany.chesser@ag.tamu.edu