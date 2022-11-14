Data a key factor in herd management, growth

When it comes to cattle herd management practices, operation growth and animal consistency, data is key.
For Jorgensen Land and Cattle near Ideal, South Dakota, it’s vital.
The operation maintains genotype data, feedlot performance data, kill data and more in order to continue to make their herd the best possible.
“We love performance data,” Cody Jorgensen said. “We can then feed it back into our genetic evaluation and that gives us a loop saying we're doing the right things or we're doing the wrong things.”
Cody Jorgensen and his cousin, Nicholas Jorgensen work together to run the Jorgensen operation. The cousins come from a rich heritage of using data to build their herd.
It’s a decision that’s worked out well for the Jorgensen family, as Jorgensen Land and Cattle is now the largest seed stock producer in the United States.
It’s not just about collecting data about positive traits, Nicholas Jorgensen said. They also want the data that informs them of “the bad things,” he said.
Of all the data sets, Cody Jorgensen said the area they are weakest on is kill data because when there is a quality bull, it doesn’t go to slaughter.
“Historically, being a seed stock producer, the animals we get carcass data on are bad ones that don't make goals. And that's not necessarily the foundation you want to build on,” Cody Jorgensen said.
Overall, producers can effect increased efficiency in order to remain competitive and survive, a report from South Dakota State University Extension said.
It can be a slow process to improve genetic and carcass traits, but management practices can quickly and easily be swapped out for better ones.
It’s best to avoid selecting sires or dams based on single traits. Consider all data, as often an animal’s phenotype, that is, the way it looks, doesn’t always match its genotype, its genetic make-up.
EPDs allow producers to evaluate any differences in traits based on information about potential bulls and cows.
For instance, producers selling all calves at weaning may prioritize EPDs differently than those who wish to keep heifers and they may have different priorities than producers who retain ownership through a feedlot.
“If we want to develop a new trait, all we need is the data and time slot with Zoetis and they get it done for us,” he said.
However, producers don’t have to be as large as Jorgensen’s in order to collect and utilize data.
Any data is good data that can be used to inform producers about needs and goals and in the end, put more hard-earned money back in their pockets.
Melisa Goss, assistant editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.