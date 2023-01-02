Current, future of agriculture to be highlighted at Blackland Income Growth Conference Jan. 10-11 in Waco

The Blackland Income Growth Conference scheduled Jan. 10-11 at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd., Waco, will address both current and future agricultural trends affecting all aspects of production. The event is sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The cost is $25 for the Jan. 10 sessions and includes lunch. Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.

Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units are available. For a list of speakers, session topics and CEUs available, view the complete itinerary and detailed session information online.

On Jan. 11, registration for a recertification program for pesticide applicator license holders begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $65 and includes lunch. RSVP is requested for this program by Jan. 4 at 254-757-5180 or candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Industry concerns

Sessions will cover beef, grain, landowner management, horticulture, forage and cotton. Don Renchie, AgriLife Extension program leader and coordinator for the pesticide safety education program, will be the keynote speaker.

“High input costs are on the minds of farmers and ranchers across the country, and how to plan sound management strategies will be some key takeaways for attendees of BIG this year,” said Brent Batchelor, AgriLife Extension regional program leader from Stephenville. “This conference is a big regional draw, covering some of the most current issues and trends in food and health.”

The Blackland Income Growth Conference serves as a primer for farmers, ranchers and landowners looking to prepare as they head into a new production year, plus assists novice landowners with education and management practices, organizers said.

Blackland producers can also view the latest farm and ranch equipment during the Mid-Tex Farm and Ranch Show, which will run Jan. 10-11.