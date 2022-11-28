Creep feeding a costly but useful option

Many calves have already been weaned, but the benefits of creep feeding extend beyond summer months. And with drought conditions in parts of the Midwest, cow-calf producers may be needing to supplement hay and pasture.

“When you are short of grass, you may need to feed them more,” says Julie Walker, Extension beef specialist with South Dakota State University.

She says creep feeding calves — supplementing their diet while they are still nursing — will take pressure off cows, allowing them to milk less and to rebuild body condition.

Prior to making the creep feeding call, producers need to take a look at the cost.

“If you have good-milking cows, it may not be economical to creep feed,” Walker says. “Even if feed is cheap, feeding 8 pounds for 1 pound of gain gets expensive.” Poor pasture conditions may make creep feeding necessary, says Kacie McCarthy, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.She says for young calves, any feedstuffs should be highly palatable.

“Using molasses and other things like that will improve intake,” she says.Another benefit is higher weaning weights.

“If you’re going to sell calves at weaning, there could be some benefit, but you’d need to run those numbers first,” McCarthy says.

She says calves will eat as much as 4 pounds of creep feed per day, adding research at University of Nebraska indicated creep feeding calves that amount added $52 in value per head.McCarthy says getting calves to the creep feeder can be a challenge. She suggests placing the feeder close to a water source or in the shade.

“If the cows go, the calves will follow,” she says.Creep feeding may also be used to help improve the condition of replacement heifers, McCarthy says.

Walker says many cow-calf producers could struggle to find hay as winter approaches because of drought conditions. She says to keep an eye on both cows and calves to make sure their nutrient needs are being met.

“It’s expensive to creep feed,” Walker says. “Take a hard look at its benefits before you make that decision.”