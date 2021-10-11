Consol senior looks beyond traditional ag roles

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garrett has extensively researched topics, spoken to industry professionals and presented what she has learned. Last March, she participated in Texas Youth Institute’s World Food Prize where the paper she worked on received the Ambassador’s Choice for Viability. She was then chosen as a Texas Delegate at the Global Youth Institute, where later this month she will be presenting in front of people who operate at a high level in the industry, including representatives from the United Nations.

Through her involvement in these organizations, Garrett has been able to learn more complex issues about the agricultural industry that she might not have been able to learn about had she gone the more traditional hands-on route, Jones said.

“She is special. She comes from an ag background but in a non-traditional setting,” Jones said. “She is great for advocating for our program by doing big research projects and giving great speeches.”

Through FFA, Garrett has researched topics like soybeans in the United States-China trade war, feral hog control in Texas, and how herbicides are affecting water contamination in the College Station area. In the World Food Prize contest, Garrett wrote about making the locust swarms in Ethiopia edible rather than controlling them with pesticides.