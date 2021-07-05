Carbon farming gaining more attention

Is it sustainable?

The jury is still out on whether carbon farming may be sustainable in the long run.

“There are many technical and regulatory barriers to overcome, as well as concerns by some environmentalists that even its widespread implementation will not substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions or will provide only a temporary solution,” Outlaw said.

He said there is also concern that carbon farming will primarily benefit certain agricultural regions. Additionally, many farmers may not be able to afford the cost of implementing environmentally beneficial measures without some sort of financial assistance.

Some farmers have been able to receive government payments from the NRCS’s Conservation Stewardship Program to cover the cost of implementing certain conservation measures. However, that funding is capped by the farm bill and there is no long-term assurance of continued payments.

“At this time, there’s really no way to know if carbon farming would be an effective way to fight climate change, but there is no doubt there are many ways to make changes in land management that would improve soil health and benefit the environment,” Outlaw said.

Will carbon farming work for me?