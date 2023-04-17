MANHATTAN, Kan. — As people age, sometimes their bodies break down and gravity takes hold in ways that they believe are not desirable. That can also be true in beef cattle when it comes to udder condition, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.

“The best time to assess udder condition is when the cows start nursing their calves because the udder is full of milk, and it is easy to see teat size and structure,” said veterinarian Brad White, speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

White advises producers to keep a record regarding udder quality at calving that can be referred to later when culling decisions are being made.

“In the fall when you check for pregnancy, the udder may look fine, so it is good to be able to refer to your notes to make sure there weren’t any concerns with the udder condition during calving time,” he said in a news release.

When assessing udder quality, veterinarian Brian Lubbers looks at the udder attachment, conformation and functionality.

“As the cow gets older, some of the ligaments that hold the udder in place will begin to break down, causing the udder to hang low making it more susceptible to an injury,” Lubbers said. “Also, producers need to look at the teat size to be sure that they are not abnormally large, making it difficult for the calf to nurse.”

Lubbers also encouraged producers to observe the calves nursing to see how many quarters of the udder they can get milk from.

“If a cow has a severe case of mastitis, it may cause one or more of the quarters to no longer produce milk,” Lubbers said.