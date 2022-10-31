Calves need medical attention in fall

And just like that it’s time for fall processing. Let’s look closely at what we’ll need to give a leg-up to our weaning-aged calves in their next stage of life.

Vaccinations

For our weaning-aged calves, fall processing is a valuable time to vaccinate them to help build their immunity. They’re at risk for respiratory disease and also some clostridial diseases. So we really need to protect their immune system and help offer as much support as we can.

The best time to vaccinate is actually prior to weaning, by about three to four weeks, if at all possible. That way those vaccines kick in and we have immunity already built during the stressful time of weaning. During weaning stress can increase from calves experiencing new surroundings – such as unfamiliar feed, new water sources, commingling with different cattle – which increases exposure to harmful disease pathogens. Stress can compromise immune systems, making vaccinations all the more important.

For weaning-aged calves several vaccines are important.

A modified live 5-way vaccine will cover Bovine Viral Diarrhea Types I & II, Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis, Bovine Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Parainfluenza3 Virus. Those are all critical viruses that create respiratory disease in calves. I prefer an injectable at this timeframe. The reason is that intranasal vaccines do not include Bovine Viral Diarrhea protection, which is an important virus we need to protect our calves against.

A Pasteurella vaccine protects against Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida. Those are common bacteria that can invade the lungs and cause severe pneumonia and respiratory disease. You can get these vaccines separately from modified live injectables, or you can find a modified live injectable that has Pasteurella protection included. Many people prefer the convenience of having one shot to cover both.

A seven- or eight-way blackleg vaccine is important, depending on the part of the country you live in. A veterinarian is able to provide information on which product would be better for your location, to best protect calves from those clostridial diseases.

Those are the three big vaccines that really every operation can benefit from at weaning time. If you’re banding bulls at this time, you need to give a tetanus toxoid. Ideally you’ll give two rounds, with the second round being at the time of banding. Practically, for most operations, that’s not possible. Many only give one tetanus at the time of banding and tend to be okay, but there is still some risk there.

Implants

An implant is important for this group of calves. Implants improve efficiency and profitability – increasing animal growth by as much as 20 percent and improving feed efficiency by as much as 10 percent. The return on investment can be more than 10 to one, so for every dollar you spend on an implant you can receive $10 back.

A few tips when implanting:

Ensure proper positioning. Implant the backside of the ear, in the middle third. You can find diagrams online to help illustrate proper positioning.

Implement reduced-stress cattle handling, which will reduce overcrowding and excess manure contamination of the head and ears.

Prioritize sanitation and cleanliness to help minimize the risk of infection and ear abscesses, which can prevent the implant from working.

Place a bucket nearby with disinfectant and a stiff brush, so you can gently clean the ear using disinfectant. Replace the solution after it becomes dirty.

In addition to cleaning any soiled ear, disinfect all sides of the needle using a sponge soaked in a disinfectant. I recommend using chlorhexidine.

Deworming important

For this age group in the fall I prefer an oral drench dewormer, because it better controls parasites for this group based on recent studies. Next spring I’d recommend a pour-on or an injectable because it kills those ectoparasites as well. The newest thing for deworming cattle is to use combination deworming methods, where you give two different classes of dewormers at the same time – you might give both a pour-on and an oral drench. That’s also an effective combination to control parasites, lice and flies.

We can use fecal samples to monitor for parasite load and measure how effective our deworming program is. It’s been shown that it’s actually much more accurate to monitor fecals in calves instead of cows, because it shows a more accurate representation of the parasite load in the pasture area. A fecal egg-count reduction test would tell us how effective the dewormers are.

The steps for a fecal egg-count reduction test are important.

Retrieve a sample from a calf.

Deworm the calf.

Two weeks later, retrieve a sample from the same calf.

Confirm results from a veterinarian; an effective deworming should show a 95 percent reduction in those egg counts.

With this information, along with insight from a veterinarian, I hope you feel well-prepared for fall processing. Stay tuned for more tips.