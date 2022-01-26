Caldwell High School senior uses leadership for agriculture advocacy

She also plays on the high school’s volleyball and basketball teams and is on cheer squad, after previously playing softball and dancing competitively. She says she loved all the activities her mom put her in as a kid and stuck with them all.

Narro said part of advocating for agriculture is making sure people understand they do not need to have a background in agriculture to participate in the industry or join FFA or 4-H. She said any interest can fit ag given the many opportunities available through the organizations.

“I have taught many [4-H members] that you can do so many things through 4-H,” she said. “It means a lot to me to see those children, their faces, whenever I get to let them pet a chicken. But it just means that I just have to teach the children, like younger students, that it doesn’t matter who you are; you just can get involved in any way that you can.”

During her years in both organizations, she said she has received multiple awards, including the Lone Star Degree through FFA and the I Dare You and Gold Star awards through 4-H.

Earning the title of Burleson County Fair Queen also had an impact.