Caldwell High School senior uses leadership for agriculture advocacy

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
Caldwell High School senior Macy Narro might not have grown up raising animals or in an agricultural environment, but she jumped into 4-H and FFA organizations at the first available opportunity.
Narro said she joined the Stitch and Design Club through the Burleson County 4-H when she was in third grade. That year, she also decided to show rabbits.
“Ever since then, I’ve just loved it,” Narro said. Her mom also works at the Burleson County AgriLife Extension Office.
Once Narro enrolled in high school, she joined FFA, following her older brother’s example. She has since moved from showing rabbits to showing chickens. Not knowing anything about chickens or where to start, she said she turned to her ag teachers for help and has made the sale at every major livestock show she has participated in since, including Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
“That is where I really blossomed,” Narro said. “FFA has been one of the biggest things in my life that has shaped me, and I just have enjoyed it ever since freshman year that I jumped into it.”
Narro has taken on leadership roles in both organizations, currently serving as treasurer of Caldwell FFA and the president of the Burleson County 4-H Cabinet.
Caldwell High School ag teacher Christine Vogler described Narro as “bubbly” and “vivacious,” saying she exudes a fun personality that brings positivity to the FFA chapter.
“She just welcomes new members all the time and just puts off a lot of really great vibes,” Vogler said. “I mean, I can’t think of a better word; she’s just a lot of fun.”
She said Narro’s upbeat, positive approach makes younger members “thrive” on her energy. Vogler called Narro “a leader by example.”
Narro said leadership is something that has always come naturally to her.
“I really have had to be a leader, since I’ve been involved in so many things at such a young age,” she said. “I really have had to find a way to get my voice out there.”
Narro is also the 2021-2022 Burleson County Fair Queen, president of the Caldwell High School National Honor Society, the Caldwell High School Senior Class vice president, president of the New Tabor SPJST Youth Club – part of the Czech fraternal organization – and a member of the Caldwell High School’s Leo Club.
She also plays on the high school’s volleyball and basketball teams and is on cheer squad, after previously playing softball and dancing competitively. She says she loved all the activities her mom put her in as a kid and stuck with them all.
Narro said part of advocating for agriculture is making sure people understand they do not need to have a background in agriculture to participate in the industry or join FFA or 4-H. She said any interest can fit ag given the many opportunities available through the organizations.
“I have taught many [4-H members] that you can do so many things through 4-H,” she said. “It means a lot to me to see those children, their faces, whenever I get to let them pet a chicken. But it just means that I just have to teach the children, like younger students, that it doesn’t matter who you are; you just can get involved in any way that you can.”
During her years in both organizations, she said she has received multiple awards, including the Lone Star Degree through FFA and the I Dare You and Gold Star awards through 4-H.
Earning the title of Burleson County Fair Queen also had an impact.
“To get to that moment was a huge part of who I am now,” she said. “It really changed me for the better.”
She said she had to call a thousand people, some of whom she did not know, and wound up selling approximately 1,200 fair tickets.
“I met so many people. I developed so much as a person and as a leader,” she said. “… It was an experience that definitely changed me for the better. It made me become a huge leader in our community, and it was just one of the best experiences of my life, and I couldn’t imagine my life without it. That was a really big ag leadership experience.”
Her leadership experience in ag, she said, will help her in the future as she meets new people. With a busy high school schedule, she has also learned time management.
After high school, Narro said she will attend Texas A&M to pursue a degree in nursing and also plans to try out for the Aggie Dance Team.
