Best management when feeding tubs, liquid feed, and mineral

One of the hardest things for producers to moderate is the consumption of free choice feed products. Some products top of mind are mineral, lick tubs and liquid feed. Most of these supplements contain some type of mineral package, salt, and a carrier. In the case of tubs and liquid feed, a protein/energy source are combined with molasses or some other byproduct to encourage consumption. In drought, it is common to see overconsumption of these products because of their palatability. I may be out on a limb here, but I assume that dormant pasture is somewhat unpalatable. Cows in this grazing situation could be looking for something tastier to eat and as a result, overconsumption may occur.

A good example of this recently came from a producer feeding 20% protein all-natural tubs in a few of his pastures. All cattle within these pastures were grazing a similar standing forage and were provided 12% cubes three times a week. These tubs were being used to fill a small gap in the protein requirement through the end of fall grazing. After the cows had been on these tubs for a few weeks, this producer reported that one group of 18 cows consumed two lick tubs (400 lbs. total) in three days. That’s a consumption rate of eight pounds per head daily and is four times the maximum labeled rate of two pounds per day. The interesting thing is that a similar group of cows in an adjacent pasture were consuming much less than the labeled rate. Since that time, the cows have reduced consumption rate a bit continue to consume over the labeled rate. Based on consultations with producers, I hear this situation happens quite frequently. A few ideas come to mind when handling this type of situation:

1. Read the Label!: If the above producer hadn’t been keeping track of consumption, think of the amount of product and the costs associated with that. The recommended consumption of this tub was 1-2 pounds daily after a two week acclimation rate. In situations where cattle are consuming much more than the recommended rate, I always suggest providing only the amount on the label even if they run out early. Most recommended mineral consumption rates vary from 3-6 ounces. Liquid feed brands also vary from 1-3 pounds per head daily.

2. Mineral Toxicity: Over-consumption is not only a matter of cost but also potential toxicity and health of your animals. Drought and the lack of quality feed ingredients can lead to both toxicity or deficiency of some minerals. Mineral supplementation is not the area to cut costs. If you are feeding an unfamiliar product, do your research or get in touch with someone (like OSU Extension) who can help you.

3. Product Placement: All of these products can be placed to help improve grazing distribution. Producers who struggle to get cattle to eat mineral should place them near a water source or loafing area. The opposite is true during over-consumption. Over-consumption can be expected during the acclimation of any new feed product, but this should not continue long term.

4. Consider the Total Diet: Water, hay, mineral, and other feeds all add their own components to the total diet. Drought realities of concentrated water sources and unconventional forages can contain high levels of minerals. Take a closer look at the diet as a whole. Manage costs and cattle health by keeping track of consumption on your supplements.