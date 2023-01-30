Beef prices remain strong, inventory lower in 2023

Beef prices remain robust to start the new year, supported by strong demand. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says it has been an eventful run for beef prices.

“Boxed beef prices continue to roar like a lion or maybe rage like a bull as they have started the new year the same way they finished the previous year,” he says in his recent market outlook. “What they are not doing is hibernating like a bear.”

Griffith says it is also important to pay attention to trends in Choice and Select prices.

“The two things to note specifically are the strong price increases for both Choice and Select boxed beef cutouts and the greater gains in the Select cutout relative to the Choice cutout,” he says. “Neither of these aspects are surprising given consumers continued strong demand for beef and the seasonal tendency for the Choice Select spread to narrow during the winter months as consumers shift to end meats.”

Despite the seasonal narrowing of the spread, it is wider than usual and shows a strong demand for high-quality beef, he says.

“However, the Choice Select spread is much wider than is typical to begin the year,” Griffith says. “In 2022, the Choice Select spread in January ranged from $5 to $11 per hundredweight. Similarly, the spread ranged from $10 to $12 in 2021 while the five-year average has the Choice Select spread near the $5 mark. This is simply another sign of consumer demand for higher quality beef and their willingness to pay for quality grade. The market may be cementing a shift in consumer tendencies.”

On the marketing side, Griffith says calves are in high demand.

“The best interest is in weaned and vaccinated calves weighing less than 600 pounds, but lightweight calves coming straight off the cow are also in high demand as many stocker and backgrounding operations are attempting to secure inventory before the pickings get slim,” he says.

Griffith says increased culling of cattle herds in 2022 means fewer animals available to market in 2023.

“What is known at this point is that beef cow slaughter in 2022 was about 12% higher than 2021 while heifer slaughter was just under 5% higher than the previous year,” he says. “Given the reduction in the quantity of animals that will be able to produce a calf in 2023, there will certainly be a smaller calf crop and fewer animals to move through the feeding system.”