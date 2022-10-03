 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef exports remain strong despite dollar

Beef exports continue to run higher than a year ago, based on the latest data. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says a variety of factors are driving this.

“Beef export and import data for July was released this week,” he writes in his weekly market outlook. “The story for July has been similar to the first half of the year. Beef and veal exports were up year-over-year for July while imports were below year-ago levels. Compared to the first seven months of 2021, beef exports in 2022 are up 6.8% and totaled 2.09 billion pounds.”

These robust beef exports were coming despite a strong U.S. dollar.“Despite the strength of the dollar, international trading partners continue to demand beef and veal products from the United States,” Griffith says. “The traditional thought is that increases in the value of the dollar reduce exports and increase imports. However, this has not been the case.”

He says a few different factors have been supporting exports, including strong beef production in the U.S. and demand for a premium product.

“Beef exports are sure to slow once the domestic cattle industry is able to expand the breeding herd due to less product being available,” Griffith says.

“Cattle market participants may begin seeing some of the seasonal softening in calf prices that are typical this time of year,” he says. “As has been previously stated, it is not likely that the calf market will decline as much as is seasonally expected due to fewer calves being available this fall.”

High feed prices could also pressure, but Griffith says there are many factors at play.“Not to talk out of both sides of the mouth, but the softer calf market this week could easily bounce back next week,” he says. “The main point is that calf prices will likely run into a weak spot towards the end of September.”

Ben Herrold is Missouri field editor, writing for Missouri Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

0 Comments

Tags

