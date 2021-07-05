Battleground to Breaking Ground program aims to help veterans get started in agriculture

Participants complete their agriculture business plan throughout the course, receiving transition services through VetAdvisors and disability services through the Texas AgrAbility program of AgriLife Extension.

Phase 3 includes hands-on training involving eight months of online courses specific to the participant’s area of production; 100 hours of hands-on learning through mentorship and custom-tailored learning opportunities; ongoing transition and disability support services; and monthly coaching and education planning calls.

Other benefits

Graduation from the Battleground to Breaking Ground program also helps participants meet the eligibility requirements for USDA Farm Service Agency low-interest farm loans. It also provides useful information on and access to additional funding sources through other loans and grants.

“Completion of the program increases graduates’ ability to successfully operate and manage their agriculture operations,” Kimbrough said.

Once participants have completed all requirements for the second and third phase, they will receive a certificate of completion highlighting skills acquired through the program.

Kimbrough said the Battleground to Breaking Ground program consistently receives more applications for tuition-waived spots than are currently available. Those interested in supporting veterans and other active-duty military toward completion of the program can email Kimbrough at Erin.Pilosi@ag.tamu.edu or give online to the No Veteran Left Behind Excellence Endowment.