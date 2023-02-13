BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — One of the basic principles Karen Corrigan, an independent agronomist, considers when planning weed control is: “Weeds want to live more than you want to kill them.”

Weeds are competitive and Mother Nature is on their side, she said.

It is important to use all the tools for weed control to the best advantage because there are no new chemical answers soon, she told farmers attending the Better Beans seminar in Bloomington on Jan.11.

“Know your enemy,” she said. That starts with understanding the weed’s life cycle, if it is annual, biennial or perennial and what that means to control, said the certified crop advisor.

One of the best weapons to fight weeds is reading. Read the label of the herbicide and not just the parts about rates.

“There are little Easter eggs throughout the label that might get you better results,” said Corrigan, co-owner of McGillicuddy Corrigan Agronomics.

She also advises getting rid of bad habits like not thoroughly cleaning the tank. Sometimes three rinses with water are not enough for some chemicals. You may need ammonia in cleaning. Again, read and follow the cleaning guidelines for the specific chemicals.

To avoid tank mixture mishaps, read the label. You can do a jar test to see how it looks, but even if it looks OK, two products may not be compatible for mixing.

“I’m all for trying new things but don’t do it in the herbicide tank,” the agronomist said at the Illinois Soybean Association event.

Handy tips

Mixing order matters. South Dakota State University Extension has an excellent guidelines for this, she said.

Be careful with the water temperature and be patient when mixing. Agitation may be needed.

The idea of using less than labels rates isn’t as effective today. Label rates are usually ideal now, Corrigan said.

Measure. “Glugs” are not a unit of measurement.”

Adjust rates with higher weed density and a lot of dry weather.”

Be sure to use the right surfactants. Their labels aren’t regulated like herbicides and can be a bit of the wild west, so doing homework is important there as well. Make sure your surfactant is compatible with what in the tank. Herbicides are not surfactants.

Be careful with the water temperature and be patient when mixing. Agitation may be needed.

The idea of using less than labels rates isn’t as effective today. Label rates are usually ideal now, Corrigan said.

Measure. “Glugs” are not a unit of measurement.”

Adjust rates with higher weed density and a lot of dry weather.”

Be sure to use the right surfactants. Their labels aren’t regulated like herbicides and can be a bit of the wild west, so doing homework is important there as well. Make sure your surfactant is compatible with what in the tank. Herbicides are not surfactants.

Resources available

Crop Protection Network — A multi-state and international partnership of university and provincial Extension specialists, and public and private professionals who provides unbiased, research-based information https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/

South Dakota State University has multiple resources including an order to mix guide https://bit.ly/3XRNns2.

Purdue University has herbicide charts with modes of action and other materials for decision making https://bit.ly/3ZUTfTn.